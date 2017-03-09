W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING: Buhari Returns from London Friday -Presidency

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Thursday, March 9th, 2017

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to return to the country tomorrow from London, Friday March 10, 2017.

This was confirmed in a statement issued Thursday evening by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Mr. Femi Adeshina.

It would be recalled that Mr. President left the country on January 19, 2017 for a vacation, during which he had routine medical check-ups. The holiday was extended based on doctors’ recommendation for further tests and rest., according to officials.

Mr. Adeshina said President Buhari expressed his appreciation to teeming Nigerians from across the country, and beyond, who had prayed fervently for him, and also sent their good wishes.

 

