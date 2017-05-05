W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Breaking: Buhari Sighted at Friday Jumaat Service

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Friday, May 5th, 2017

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – In an apparent moves to douse tension about his ill health and his whereabout, President Mohammadu Buhari today attended the Friday Muslim Jumaat service at Aso rock mosque, Abuja.

African Examiner correspondent reports that in about four weeks the president has not been seen in public nor attending public functions and weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

At today’s Jumaat service, though looking very frail and sick, the president is seen exchanging greetings with other worshippers.

President Buhari’s  inability to attend public functions  in about 4 weeks has fueled speculations about his health as some prominent  Nigerians have advised him to return to London for medical leave so he can attend to his health.

However, his aides have said there is no cause for worry adding that the president is just resting  but still doing his jobs  from home.

 

 

