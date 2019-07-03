BREAKING: Buhari Suspends Controversial RUGA Policy

By Niyi Adeyi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Few weeks after it announced the initiative, the Federal Government (FG) has suspended the planned Rural Grazing Areas (RUGA) project.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad confirmed the suspension Wedneasdy afternoon on his verified Twitter handle.

“The Federal Government after consultations with stakeholders has suspended the RUGA Settlement Project, for now, Kebbi State Governor disclosed that after a meeting with Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo’’ Ahmad tweeted.

It would be recalled that States such as Benue and few others in the North and southern parts of the country have kicked against the proposal.

RUGA is aimed at checking the menace of Fulani herdsmen/Farmer clashes, which has claimed many lives and properties in various geo-political zones of the country in the past.

Please follow and like us: