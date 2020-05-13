BREAKING: Buhari Unveils Ibrahim Gambari As New Chief of Staff At Virtual FEC Meeting

Photo: Prof Ibrahim Gambari was introduced to cabinet members as the new Chief of Staff to President.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday chaired the maiden virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where he unveiled Ibrahim Gambari as his new Chief of Staff.

The virtual meeting involved the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and some of the cabinet ministers participating in the virtual meeting.

NAN reports that some of the cabinet members including the Head of Service, Folashade Yemi-Esan, participated in the meeting directly from their offices.

The meeting which started at about 11.22am, occasioned by the prevailing Coronavirus pandemic in the country, was conducted in line with the basic COVID-19 protocol of social distancing.

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, whose named went viral in the traditional and new media outfits as the new Chief of Staff to the President, was seen at the venue of the meeting.

A minute silence was observed in honour of late Malam Abba Kyari before the commencement of the meeting, while the SGF formally announced Alhaji Ibrahim Gambari as the new CoS to the President.

Gambari took his official seat as Chief of Staff to the President immediate after the introduction by the SGF.

Professor Ibrahim Gambari replaces the late chief of staff, Abba Kyari, who recently died of coronavirus.