BREAKING: Cheick Tiote, Ivorian and Ex-Newcastle Midfielder Collapses, Dies in Training

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Newcastle United Midfielder Cheick Tiote has died after collapsing during training in China.

The spokesman of the 30-year old player confirmed the sudden death.

Tiote spent seven years at the Tyneside club, making 138 league appearances.

The late international joined Chinese second-tier side, Bejing Enterprises in February 2017.

In his announcement, his Spokesman said: “It is with deep sadness I confirm that Cheick Tiote sadly passed away earlier today after collapsing in training.

“We cannot say any more at the moment and we request that his family’s privacy be respected at this difficult time. We ask for all your prayers.”

The late midfielder was born in the Ivory Coast. Tiote was part of the Ivorian squad that won the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.

He began his professional career in Belgium with Anderlecht in 2005 before moving to Dutch side – FC Twente, where he made 86 appearances and won the Eredivisie league title in the 2009-10 seasons under manager Steve McLaren.

The defensive midfielder later signed for Newcastle in 2010 for £3.5m.

He scored a memorable goal in 2011 as the Newcastle United came back from 4-0 down to draw with Arsenal in the Premier League.

