BREAKING: Commissioner Slumps, Dies While Jogging With Governor

Pix caption: Governor Simon Lanlong of Plateau State

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

PLATEAU, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Plateau State Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development Mr. Samuel Galadima Wednesday morning died while joggin with Governor Simon Lanlong.

The incident according to Governor Lalong’s Director of Press Affairs, Mr. Emmanuel Nanle, occurred at the Rwang Pam Stadium, Jos the Plateau State capital.

He confirmed that the Commissioner slumped while jogging and was rushed to the Plateau Specialist Hospital, where he later died.

He added that late Galadima was gasping for breath by the time he arrived the hospital.

