W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING: Commissioner Slumps,  Dies While Jogging With Governor

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Wednesday, March 22nd, 2017

Pix caption: Governor Simon Lanlong of Plateau State

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

PLATEAU, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Plateau State Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development Mr. Samuel Galadima Wednesday morning died while joggin with Governor Simon Lanlong.

The incident according to Governor Lalong’s Director of Press Affairs, Mr. Emmanuel Nanle, occurred at the Rwang Pam Stadium, Jos the Plateau State capital.

He confirmed that the Commissioner slumped while jogging and was rushed to the Plateau Specialist Hospital, where he later died.

He added that late Galadima was gasping for breath by the time he arrived the hospital.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=38550

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/breaking-commissioner-slumps-dies-while-jogging-with-governor/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

UBA-Advert:———————————————-

JAMB: Advertisement



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts