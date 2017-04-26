BREAKING: Confusion As Another Court Orders Forfeiture Of Mrs. Jonathan’s $5.9m

By Niyi Adeyi

LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Barely 24 hours after a favorable ruling against the freezing of her Bank account with the $5.9 million, another Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has upturned the ruling of an Appeal Court ordering unfreezing of the same account belonging to the former First Lady, Mrs. Patience Jonathan.

Ruling Wednesday on the suit brought before it by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Justice Mojisola Olatoregun granted a new ex-parte application filed by the plaintiff, ordering the forfeiture of the money to the Federal Government (FG).

It would be recalled that the EFCC had on Tuesday before the Appellate court ruling lost the case at another High Court in Lagos which ordered the unfreezing of the ex-First Lady controversial account.

