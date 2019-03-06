BREAKING: Court Sacks Taraba APC Guber Candidate Over Age Falsification

TARABA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Federal High Court sitting in Jalingo the Taraba State capital has disqualified the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship candidate of the State, Alhaji Sani Abubakar Danladi, from contesting in this Saturday elections.

Danladi was disqualified due to alleged falsification of age as discovered in the documents he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Meanwhile, 15 opposition Governorship candidates have withdrawn from the race to support the incumbent Governor Darius Ishaku of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The candidates reportedly said their joint decision to step down followed the realization that the state had been peaceful as a result of Ishaku’s maturity, peaceful and favourable governance.

