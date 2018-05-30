BREAKING: Cross River Lawmaker Slumps, Dies During Workout

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A member of the Cross Rivers State House of Assembly Hon. Steven Ukpukpen Wednesday slumped and died in Calabar, the State capital.

Reports said the late Lawmaker who represented Obudu Constituency died around 7:00am along Moore Road in Calabar, during an early morning workout.

The Legislator was said to be rushed to a nearby Navy Clinic, but medical officials on duty said he was in a critical condition, therefore directed that he should be transferred to another hospital.

Sadly, Hon. Ukpukpen was confirmed dead by medical officials in a private hospital where he was taken to.

Similarly, the Anatomy Unit of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, where he was later taken, equally confirmed his death.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the State’s House of Assembly Rt. Hon. John Gaul-Lebo, has reportedly reacted to the sad incident, saying that he was in shock over the death.

The Speaker made the reaction while he visited the late Lawmaker’s family.

