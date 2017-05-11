BREAKING: Delta Assembly Speaker Impeached; Majority Leader Sacked

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Monday Igbuya has been impeached over allegation of incompetence and high handedness. Hon Sherriff Oborevwori was consequently elected as the new speaker.

Twenty-two out of the 29 members signed the impeachment notice.

Reports say the new Speaker, Rt Hon Sherriff Oborevwori, who represents Okpe constituency is a foundation member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Delta State.

The House at the plenary presided over by Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Friday Osanebi, also sacked Hon Tim Owhofere as majority leader and elected Hon Johnson Erijo in his place.

