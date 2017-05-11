W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING: Delta Assembly Speaker Impeached; Majority Leader Sacked

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Thursday, May 11th, 2017

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Monday Igbuya has been impeached over allegation of incompetence and high handedness. Hon Sherriff Oborevwori was consequently elected as the new speaker.

Twenty-two out of the 29 members signed the impeachment notice.

Reports say the new Speaker, Rt Hon Sherriff Oborevwori, who represents Okpe constituency  is a foundation member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Delta State.

The House at the plenary presided over by Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Friday Osanebi, also sacked Hon Tim Owhofere as majority leader and elected Hon Johnson Erijo in his place.

 

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=39216

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/breaking-delta-assembly-speaker-impeached-majority-leader-sacked/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

UBA-Advert:———————————————-

JAMB: Advertisement



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts