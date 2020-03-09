BREAKING: Dethroned Emir of Kano, Sanusi Arrested; To Live in Exile

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Security Operatives have arrested dethroned Emir of Kano Muhammad Sanusi II and whisked him out of the ancient city amidst tight security.

It was gathered that the security operatives are heading to Nassarawa state where Sanusi will spend the rest of his life in exile.

Before he was whisked away, Sanusi was said to have been put under house arrest by the heavy security personnel, Police and Military.

The arrest was after the security operatives sealed off the Palace.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, who is presiding over an emergency Executive Council Meeting, is set to announce the new emir any moment.

Reports say names of some powerful aristocrats with direct lineage to the Palace were tabled before Ganduje, who has the constitutional powers to appoint an Emir.