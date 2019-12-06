BREAKING: Drama as DSS Re-Arrests Sowore, Bakare in Court

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) on Friday re-arrested the convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, and his co-defendant Olawale Bakare inside courtroom

African Examiner gathered that they are currently being detained at the DSS office in Abuja even as they are yet to disclose the reason for the re-arrest.

Reports say the move to re-arrest them turned rowdy in court as Sowore’s supporters shielded him from the DSS operatives.

Sowore’s Lawyer, Mr Femi Falana told Channels Television that the DSS claimed they wanted to ask him (Sowore) a few questions but ended up detaining him and his co-defendant, Bakare.

Sowore and Bakare’s arrest came barely 24 hours after their release when Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court in Abuja, had expressed displeasure over their continued detention even after they have been granted bail.

Sowore, a presidential candidate in the February 2019 elections, was arrested on August 3, just days to a planned protest tagged #revolutionnow against “bad governance” in the country.

Both he and his co-defendant are facing seven counts bordering on conspiracy to commit treasonable felony in breach of Section 516 of the Criminal Code Act, money laundering and cybercrimes, among others.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge and were granted bail on October 4, in the sum of N100m and N50m respectively with two sureties in like sum.

They, however, were not released until yesterday and re-arrested today.

“It might be my only word on the record before they kill me; this is an attempt to assassinate me in court. They came with guns and they tried to shoot and they dragged me down in front of a judge after I have been granted bail.

“I said it that these are a bunch of lawless people and they were reluctant to respect the order of the court. Now they have shown it to the whole world.

“They tried to break me in prison, sent delegations to me, offering all kinds of things and I refused and they promised that I will not walk out of their detention alive and that is what they have come to implement today,” Sowore stated this while speaking to Channels Television.

