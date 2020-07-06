BREAKING: DSS Allegedly Arrests EFCC Boss, Ibrahim Magu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Security agents have reportedly arrested Ibrahim Magu, the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC.)

African Examiner gathered that Mr Magu was picked up at Wuse II area in Abuja, Monday afternoon.

Reports say his convoy was stopped by armed security agents before he was whisked away to the presidential Villa to face a panel set up by the president to review corruption allegations against him.

Recall that the attorney general, Abubakar Malami had previously accused Mr Magu of insubordination and re-looting of recovered funds.

In a letter to the president, Malami urged President Buhari “to set up a probe panel that will look into the veracity of the allegations and make necessary recommendations”.

It was gathered that Mr Magu has since been joined at the probe panel by his lawyer, Mr Rotimi Jacobs.

Malami had recommended that Magu be sacked.

No official statement yet about the incident.