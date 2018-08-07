Breaking: DSS Bars Lawmakers, Newsmen, Others From Entering National Assembly

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Security operatives on Tuesday barred some lawmakers, newsmen and staff of the National Assembly from entering the National Assembly complex.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that security operatives who are in their numbers, barricaded entrance to the complex as early as 7 a.m.

No reason was given for this.

Some of the lawmakers cited as at the time of this report were PDP lawmakers, including Sen. Shittu Ubale(PDP-Jigawa), Sen. Ben Bruce(PDP-Bayelsa) and Sen. Rafiu Ibrahim(PDP-Kwara), Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi(PDP-Delta).

Speaking to newsmen, Bruce said it was an affront on democracy.

He called on relevant authorities to call those responsible to order.

Sen. Rafiu Adebayo(PDP-Kwara)who was also one of the early comers at the complex was refused entry.

The lawmaker expressed his frustration over the siege, saying it was dangerous for democracy.

While asking the security operatives who gave them instruction to do so, he said,” has the military taken over the National Assembly now.”

A staff of the national assembly who pleaded anonymity, said the man power loss due to the the situation would be regretted, saying,” today is a work day.

“We are now on compulsory holiday when we should be working.”

There has been fillers of impeachment move against the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, since his defection from the All Progressives Congress(APC), to the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).

Some APC lawmakers also in recent interviews with newsmen, warned that there will be no peace until Saraki resigned as president of the senate.

As at the time of this report, Saraki had not reacted to the development./(NAN)

