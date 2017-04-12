BREAKING: EFCC Uncovers another $38m, N23m Cash Stashed in Lagos Home

BREAKING: EFCC Uncovers another $38m, N23m Cash Stashed in Lagos HomeFeatured, Latest News, News Wednesday, April 12th, 2017
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission says it has discovered another large sum of money at a house in Ikoyi, Lagos.
The agency said its operatives uncovered about $38m, N23 million and £27,000 from the house.
Recall that on Monday the EFCC operatives recovered €547,730 and £21,090 as well as N5,648,500 from a Bureau de Change operator in Balogun Market, Lagos.
Also, Tuesday he said four billion naira were found to be stashed illegally at Guaranteed Trust Bank, GTB.
