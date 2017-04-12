W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING: EFCC Uncovers another $38m, N23m Cash Stashed in Lagos Home

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Wednesday, April 12th, 2017

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission says it has discovered another large sum of money at a house in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The agency said its operatives uncovered about $38m, N23 million and £27,000 from the house.

Recall that on Monday the EFCC operatives recovered €547,730 and £21,090 as well as N5,648,500 from a Bureau de Change operator in Balogun Market, Lagos.

Also, Tuesday he said four billion naira were found to be stashed illegally at Guaranteed Trust Bank, GTB.

 

 

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=38853





Classified Adverts