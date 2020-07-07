BREAKING: Embattled EFCC Boss, Magu Suspended

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commissions, EFCC, boss, Ibrahim Magu, has been suspended.

Reports say multiple sources confirmed the suspension to journalists covering the presidential panel investigating Mr Magu over alleged corruption.

On Monday, the panel grilled Magu for several hours at the Presidential Villa, Abuja before he was taken into police custody.

Recall that the Attorney General, Abubakar Malami had previously accused Mr Magu of insubordination and re-looting of recovered funds even as he urged the president “to set up a probe panel that will look into the veracity of the allegations and make necessary recommendations”.

African Examiner gathered that some of the allegations against Mr Magu are as follows:

Alleged discrepancies in the reconciliation records of the EFCC and the Federal Ministry of Finance on recovered funds

Declaration of N539billion as recovered funds instead of N504b earlier claimed

Insubordination to the office of the AGF by not seeking his approval on some decisions

Not providing enough evidence for the extradition of ex-Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke

Alleged late action on the investigation of Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) leading to legal dispute

Not respecting court order to unfreeze a N7billion judgment in favour of a former Executive Director of First Bank

Alleged delay in acting on two vessels seized by Nigerian Navy leading to the loss of crude

Alleged favouring of some investigators called Magu’s Boys

Reporting some judges to their presiding officers without deferring to the AGF

Alleged sales of seized assets to cronies, associates and friends

Alleged issuance of investigative activities to some media prejudicial to some cases.

Malami had recommended that Mr Magu be sacked in his previous memo to the president.