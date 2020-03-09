W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING: Aminu Ado Bayero Replaces Sanusi As Emir of Kano

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Monday, March 9th, 2020

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) Aminu Ado Bayero, the Emir of Bichi and son of late Emir Abdullahi Ado Bayero has been appointed as the new Emir of Kano.

In his annoucement, Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, said Aminu Ado Bayero’s appointment was as a result of recommendations by the four kingmakers of Kano Emirate Council.

He said the new appointment is backed by Section 11 (1) of the Kano Emirate Council Law 2019.

The four kingmakers, present during the announcement were:  Alhaji Mutari Adnan, Sarkin Bai of Kano, Alhaji Abdullahi Sarki  Yola, Alhaji Yusuf Labahani Cigari and Alhaji Bello  Abubakar.

The announcement followed the dethronement of Muhammad Sanusi ll, who was banished to Nassarawa state, where he is expected to live in exile.

Bayero, son of late Ado Bayero, until his appointment was the Emir of Bichi, one of the newly created four emirates by the Kano state government.

