BREAKING: Enugu APC Chairman Escapes Assassination

Photo: Mr. Gerald Eke, Injured Police Office attached to Enugu APC Chairman

By Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

The Enugu state chairman of the All progress congress APC, Dr. Ben Nwoye, narrowly escape death in the early hours of Saturday, as heavily armed suspected assassination invaded his Enugu residence.

According to Nwoye, the hoodlums, who gained entrance into the compound at about 2:15 am, shot one of the police officers attached to him, Mr. Gerald Eke, on the head, and took away his official riffle.

The officer, who hails from Nsukka, Enugu state, is currently on admission at the federal Orthopedic hospital Enugu.

Details Later

Please follow and like us: