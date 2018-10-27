W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING: Enugu APC Chairman Escapes Assassination 

Posted by African News, Agabus Pwanagba, Featured, Latest News, News Saturday, October 27th, 2018

Photo: Mr. Gerald Eke, Injured Police Office attached to Enugu APC Chairman

By Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

The Enugu state chairman of the All progress congress APC, Dr. Ben Nwoye, narrowly escape death in the early hours of Saturday, as heavily armed suspected assassination invaded his Enugu residence.

According to Nwoye, the hoodlums, who gained entrance into the compound at about 2:15 am, shot one of the police officers attached to him, Mr. Gerald Eke, on the head, and took away his official riffle.

The officer, who hails from Nsukka, Enugu state, is currently on admission at the federal Orthopedic hospital Enugu.

Details Later

 

