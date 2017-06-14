BREAKING: False Assets Declaration: Code of Conduct Tribunal Clears Saraki

Photo caption: Nigeria’s Senate President, Bukola Saraki

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – After a long delay, the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has acquitted and discharged the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, on the false asset declaration and related offences trial.

CCT Chairman, Justice Danladi Umar Wednesday discharged Saraki in his ruling on the no case submission filed by the defendant on May 26, 2017.

Justice Danladi’s led Tribunal quashed the allegation against the Senate President due to discrepancy in the evidences provided by the prosecution principal witness in the suit.

Saraki’s trial started since 2015 over charges relating to false and anticipatory assets declaration and others. However, the trial has suffered many setback due plethora of appeals against the suit, the validity of CCT membership among others in different courts.

