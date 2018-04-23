BREAKING: Finally, Police Arrest Kogi Senator, Dino Melaye

Photo: Senator Dino Melaye

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The embattled self-exiled Kogi Senator Dino Melaye, has been reportedly arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.

The Monday arrest occurred while the Lawmaker was on his way to Morocco.

It was learnt that the Senator who is representing Kogi West Senatorial district alongside other passengers boarded the plane, but the the aircraft was stopped by a team of policemen when about to take off.

The passengers on board were subsequently asked to disembark from the plane.

.Meanwhile, the Senator himself has confirmed his arrest in a tweet.

“I have just been arrested at the international wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport on my way to Morocco for an official engagement sponsored by the Federal Government after checking in,” the tweet read.

Following his refusal to submit himself to the Police, the Kogi State Police Command last Month (March) declared Melaye wanted over his link to an alleged arms deal.

Please follow and like us: