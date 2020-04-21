BREAKING: Former Attorney-General, Richard Akinjide, is Dead

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Chief Richard Akinjide, is dead.

The 88-year-old legal icon died in his Ibadan, Oyo State, home.

Born in Ibadan, in the early 1930s, the late foremost lawyer and Ibadan High Chief attended Oduduwa College, Ile-Ife.

He was a Minister of Education in the First Republic and Minister for Justice in the Second Republic.

Chief Akinjide was a member of the Judicial Systems sub-committee of the Constitutional Drafting Committee of 1975-1977 and later joined the National Party of Nigeria in 1978.

He became the legal adviser for the party and was later appointed the Minister for Justice.