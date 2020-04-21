BREAKING: Former Attorney-General, Richard Akinjide, is Dead

BREAKING: Former Attorney-General, Richard Akinjide, is DeadFeatured, Latest News, News Tuesday, April 21st, 2020
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Chief Richard Akinjide, is dead.
The 88-year-old legal icon died in his Ibadan, Oyo State, home.
Born in Ibadan, in the early 1930s, the late foremost lawyer and Ibadan High Chief attended Oduduwa College, Ile-Ife.
He was a Minister of Education in the First Republic and Minister for Justice in the Second Republic.
Chief Akinjide was a member of the Judicial Systems sub-committee of the Constitutional Drafting Committee of 1975-1977 and later joined the National Party of Nigeria in 1978.
He became the legal adviser for the party and was later appointed the Minister for Justice.
Related Posts
Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=51464