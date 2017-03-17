BREAKING: Former Enugu Governor, Sullivan Chime Defects to APC

ENUGU, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The immediate past Governor of Enugu State, Bar. Sullivan Chime has joined the list of South east political leaders – defecting from the opposition PDP to the ruling APC.

With the development, the incumbent State Governor Hon. Ifenayi Ugwuanyi and Senate Deputy President Ike Ekeremadu seem to be the only prominent PDP leaders in Enugu State State chapter of the party.

It would be recalled that Sullivan’s impeached Deputy Mr. Sunday Onyebuchi also recently defected to the APC.

