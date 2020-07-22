W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING: Governor Fayemi Tests Positive For COVID-19

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Wednesday, July 22nd, 2020

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ekiti Governor Dr Kayode Fayemi has tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor announced this Wednesday on his official twitter handle @kfayemi.

“I took my third Covid-19 test yesterday and it came back positive.

“I’m generally ok and I’m already self- isolating at home and receiving the best of care from my medical team.

“I’m delegating critical tasks to my Deputy but will continue routine duty from home. JKF” the governor tweeted 

