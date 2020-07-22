BREAKING: Governor Fayemi Tests Positive For COVID-19

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ekiti Governor Dr Kayode Fayemi has tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor announced this Wednesday on his official twitter handle @kfayemi.

“I took my third Covid-19 test yesterday and it came back positive.

“I’m generally ok and I’m already self- isolating at home and receiving the best of care from my medical team.

“I’m delegating critical tasks to my Deputy but will continue routine duty from home. JKF” the governor tweeted