BREAKING: Governor Oyetola’s Deputy Chief Of Staff is Dead

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, Jare Adebisi, is dead.

Adebisi, who is the deputy chief of staff on General Administration, died on Friday after a brief illness according to a statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ismail, Omipidan.

The statement said: “His death has nothing to do with the Covid-19 pandemic. Adebisi, 54, will be buried this morning in Ilobu town, State of Osun.

“Governor Oyetola, who has since personally condoled with the family, described the late Adebisi’s death as a personal loss to him and the government he heads.”