Gunmen Kidnap House of Rep Member on Abuja-Kaduna Road

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A member of the House of Representatives Hon. Garba Durbunde has been abducted.

Durbunde who is representing Sumaila/Takai Federal constituency of Kano State, North West Nigeria was reportedly abducted Tuesday along Kaduna-Jere Road while travelling from Abuja to Kano.

The abductors are said to have contacted the Lawmaker’s family.

Meanwhile, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has condemned the abduction of the lawmaker describing it as act of wickedness by evil elements.

The governor in a statement issued on Wednesday urged the police and other security agencies to intensify efforts to rescue the lawmaker.

