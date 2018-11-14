BREAKING: In Sokoto, Tambuwal’s Deputy Resigns

Photo: Governor Aminu Tambuwal, Sokoto

SOKOTO, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Sokoto State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu, has resigned his position.

Aliyu, who is the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship candidate, announced his resignation in a letter to the state House of Assembly dated November 13, 2018.

The letter was presented by the Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Abubakar Magaji, who presided over the Wednesday plenary.

‘’With gratitude to Allah who granted me the opportunity to serve my state, I wish to humbly inform the Assembly of my resignation as Deputy Governor with effect from November. 13, 2018.

“I, therefore, wish to extend my sincere appreciation to Governor Aminu Tambuwal, Assembly members and the entire people of Sokoto state for the support accorded me during my service,” Aliyu said.

Meanwhile, a Bill for a law to provide for Sokoto State House of Assembly, Financial Accounting Procedure and Powers of Spending Moneys Appropriated to the Assembly has passed the second reading.

This followed a motion by Alhaji Malami Ahmed (PDP- Sokoto South II) and contributions by other members of the Assembly during debate on the Bill.

The Bill was referred to the House Committees on Public Account and Anti-Corruption and Finance for scrutiny.

The committees were given two weeks to report back to the Assembly./NAN

