BREAKING: INEC Declares Osun Guber Election Inconclusive, Announces Date for Rerun

By Ayo Balogun, Osogbo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Osun governorship election inconclusive and fixed Thursday, September 27 for a rerun.

Earlier, Professor Adeola Fuwape, INEC Returning Officer said the electoral body declared the election inconclusive because the number of cancelled votes is higher than the margin between the two top candidates – Ademola Adeleke of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adeleke led the race with 254,698 votes, while Oyetola got 254,345 votes.

Fuwape, who is the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) also said the election was declared inconclusive due to cases of ballot boxes snatching that occurred in some polling units during the election.

He mentioned the affected polling units to include Ife north, one polling unit; Ife south, two polling units; Orolu, three polling units and osogbo, one polling unit.

He said a total of 3498 votes were cancelled in the seven affected polling units

“Based on this fact, I cannot declare anyone the winner of the election,” he said.

Fuwape, however, said that the rerun of the election in the affected polling units would take place on Sept. 27.

However, before the announcement by INEC, the Adeleke campaign organisation appealed to the electioral body not to declare the election inconclusive.

Please follow and like us: