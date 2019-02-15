BREAKING: INEC May Postpone Saturday’s Elections

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is considering postponing Saturday’s presidential and national assembly elections.

Premium Times quoting multiple sources said the postponement being considered is due to some logistics challenges being faced by the commission in many states.

The electoral body is facing difficulty distributing sensitive electoral materials to some states of the federation.

A formal announcement is expected on Friday night.

“It is unclear at this time what the new election date would be. There will definitely be a postponement but we are yet to take a decision on the new date,” an official said.

INEC commissioners are currently locked in a meeting at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

Source: Premium Times

