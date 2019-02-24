BREAKING: INEC National Collation Centre Billed to Open Soon in Abuja

By Tajudeen Balogun,

Head, African Examiner, Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof Mahmood Yakubu has confirmed that the National Collation Centre will be officially opened in Abuja at 6pm.

Prof. Yakubu made the confirmation Sunday afternoon during the daily briefing.

Following this, INEC Chairman called on the State Collation Officers whose results are ready are expected to arrive at the centre in Abuja from Sunday evening to Monday morning.

Prof. Yakubu also confirmed that the INEC Situation Room confirmed that the Collation of results in the 16 LGAs of Ekiti State, South West Nigeria has been concluded and the State Collation officer was on his way from Ekiti State to Abuja.

The INEC boss confirmed that rescheduled polls are still underway in some polling units in States like Bayelsa, Kuje district of Abuja and Plateau.

He acknowledged the fracas in Okota area of Lagos where voting materials were and one person was burnt to death. Similarly, he confirmed another case of killing in Rivers State yesterday.

Prof Yakubu specified the killed person was INEC an ad hoc electoral officer identified as Ms. Ibisiki Amachree. He said the late staff was reportedly killed by a stray bullet.

Please follow and like us: