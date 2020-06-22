BREAKING: Ize-Iyamu Emerges Edo APC Governorship Candidate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has emerged the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the September 2020 Edo state governorship election.

Declaring the election, Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma announced that Ize-Iyamu winner of the direct primary election.

He polled a total of 27,838 votes to defeat Dr. Pius Odubu who scored 3,776 and Osaro Obazee who got 2,751 votes.