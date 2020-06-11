W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING: Kaduna Assembly Impeaches Deputy Speaker

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Thursday, June 11th, 2020

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A total of 24 out of the 34 members of the Kaduna House of Assembly, on Thursday impeached the Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Mukhtar Hazo.

The development followed a vote of no confidence on him during a sitting of the House, presided over by the Speaker,  Alhaji Yusuf Zailani.

The details of the allegations against the impeached Deputy Speaker were not made known during the sitting.

The members, however, elected Dr Isaac Zankai, member representing Kauru constituency as the new Deputy Speaker. 

