BREAKING: Kogi Chief Judge Dies Of Covid-19 in Abuja Isolation Center

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Justice Nasir Ajanah, the Chief Judge of Kogi state, Nigeria is dead.

According to TheCable, Ajanah died at the COVID-19 isolation centre in Gwagwalada, Abuja in the early hours of Sunday, June 28, at the age of 64.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Information Officer of the state Judiciary, Mr Saeed Saqueeb, confirmed the death.

Ajanah, who was appointed as Judge by the old Kwara State Government and moved to Kogi after creation of the state in 1991, served in Ankpa, Okene and Lokoja before his appointment as Chief Judge.

Ajanah, a Life Bencher, was appointed Chief Judge in acting capacity in December 2008 and later confirmed substantive Chief Judge in May 2009.