Breaking: Kwankwaso, Melaye, 13 Other APC Senators Defect to PDP

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Tuesday, July 24th, 2018

Photo: Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – 15 Senators of the All Progressives Congress, APC, party have defected to the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Among the APC senators that defected to the PDP are Rabiu Kwankwaso, senator representing Kano central and senator representing Kogi west, Dino Melaye.

Other senators are: Abdullahi Danbaba, Sokoto;  Isa Misau, Bauchi; Suleiman Nazif; Baki Shittu, Jigawa; Monsurat Sunmmonu, Oyo; Bayero Nafada, Gombe.

Others are: Sen. Olanrewaju Tejuoso, Ogun; Sen Hunkuyi, Kaduna; Murtala Nyako, Adamawa;  and Sen. Shitu Ubali.

The senate president, Bukola Saraki has hinted that he may also decamp to PDP soon.

 

