BREAKING: Lagos APC Governorship Primaries Canceled

By Niyi Adeyi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Working Committee (NWC) panel for the Lagos State ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) Governorship primary has canceled the elections held in the 20 Local Government Areas LGAs and 37 Local Council Development Areas LCDAs of the state Tuesday.

The Chairman of the primary committee, Mr. Clement Ebri, announced the cancellation Tuesday evening in Ikeja at a press briefing.

Ebri argued that the primary could not have held as his committee was still expecting the list of representatives of one of the two aspirants.

The primary is being contested by Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the incumbent Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

Ebri had earlier alarmed that the exercise which held across the state was not known to his committee as the body was still meeting with the State’s APC EXCO to work out the modalities the primary will take.

The APC Chieftain did not announce the new date the primary will now hold.

Tuesday incident will make it the fourth time Lagos APC Gubernatorial primary will be shifted.

