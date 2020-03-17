BREAKING: Lagos Confirms New Case Of CoronaVirus In Nigeria

AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Government on Tuesday confirmed another case of COVID-19 in the country.

The State Ministry of Health through its Twitter account @LSMOH on Tuesday said that it was a new case independent of the index case currently being treated at the Mainland Hospital, Yaba.

According to the ministry, the case is a 30-year-old Nigerian, female who just returned from the UK on March 13.

It said that the case observed self-Isolation, developed symptoms and tested positive to COVID-19.

The new case is currently at Mainland Hospital, Yaba receiving care.