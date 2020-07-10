BREAKING: Lagos Lawmaker, Tunde Buraimoh, Dies

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Kosofe Constituency II, Hon. Tunde Buraimoh is dead.

Until his death, Buraimoh was the Chairman, Lagos House of Assembly Committee on Information, Strategy and Security.

He was also a former chairman of Kosofe local government and the Bamofin of Ketuland.

Confirming his death, Hon. Sanni Ganeey Okanlawon from Kosofe Constituency 1, wrote on Facebook “ONE DEATH TOO MANY, TUNDE BURAIMOH, Sun re o”.

Reports say the lawmaker died at an hospital in Ikorodu area after a brief illness.