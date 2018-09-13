BREAKING: Mimiko Joins 2019 Presidential Race

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The immediate past Governor of Ondo State Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, has declared his interest to contest the Presidential election next year.

The former opposition Peoples Democratic Party chieftain announced his intention Thursday around 12.15pm during an event held at the National Secretariat of the opposition Labour Party LP, Abuja.

The Iroko as he is otherwise called by his supporters declared that there is always a time in the life of a nation when all patriots must stand up to be counted.

The former Governor bemoaned the killings across the country especially in the Middle Belt, challenging that a purposeful leadership was required to check the ugly trend.

Mimiko reiterated: “I have found it compelling to declare my intention to run for President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria’’.

The LP Leader was a two-term Governor of Ondo State. He later returned to his old party, the PDP before the last State’s Governorship poll, won by the incumbent Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN).

