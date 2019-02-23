BREAKING: Multiple Explosions Rock Maiduguri Hours Before Voting Opens

BORNO, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Reports say a series of explosions was heard Saturday morning in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital Northeast Nigeria, just hours before the opening of polls in presidential and parliamentary elections.

According AFP, multiple blasts were heard at about 6:00 am (0500 GMT).

There was no immediate indication of the cause, but the city has been repeatedly attacked by the suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

