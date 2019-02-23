W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING: Multiple Explosions Rock Maiduguri Hours Before Voting Opens

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Saturday, February 23rd, 2019


BORNO, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Reports say a series of explosions was heard Saturday morning in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital Northeast Nigeria, just hours before the opening of polls in presidential and parliamentary elections.

According AFP, multiple blasts were heard at about 6:00 am (0500 GMT).

There was no immediate indication of the cause, but the city has been repeatedly attacked by the suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

 

