BREAKING: Nasarawa Lawmaker Dies Of COVID-19; All Other Lawmakers Quarantined

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A lawmaker representing Nasarawa central in the Nasarawa state House of Assembly, Mr. Sule Adamu, has died of coronavirus.

Governor Abdullahi Sule disclosed this on Sunday in a chat with newsmen.

Sule explained that the lawmaker took ill and was admitted at the Federal Medical Centre in Keffi, where his sample was collected, having shown symptoms of COVID-19.

He continued: “Before the result could return, the member had died and his remains buried according to Islamic rights in Nasarawa Local Government Area.

“But when his result came out on Saturday, it was positive. Unfortunately, all those who attended the burial did so not knowing his status.

“The member participated in all the Assembly sittings, a development which has complicated our situation.”

The governor added that the House of Assembly would be shut down and all the lawmakers be quarantined to contain the spread of the virus in the state.

African Examiner reports that the state currently has recorded eight active COVID-19 cases and one death from the virus.