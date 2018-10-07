W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING: Atiku Clinches PDP Presidential Ticket; To Face Buhari In 2019 Election

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Sunday, October 7th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –   A former Nigeria’s vice president, Atiku Abubakar has been elected the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

At a PDP national convention in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, held on Saturday and Sunday, Abubakar Atiku defeated 11 other aspirants to clinch the hotly-contested ticket.

His victory now sets him against the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 general election.

Below is the results of the hotly contested PDP presidential primaries.

BUKOLA SARAKI: 317
ATIKU ABUBAKAR: 1,532
AMINU TAMBUWAL: 693
IBRAHIM DANKWAMBO: 111
AHMED MAKARFI: 74
SULE LAMIDO: 96
DAVID MARK: 35
RABI KWANKWASO: 158
DATTI BABA-AHMED: 05
ATTAHIRU BAFAWARA: 48
JONAH JANG: 19
KABIRU TURAKI: 65

 

On his twitter account, Atiku Abubakar said the task to get Nigeria working again starts now.

His words: “thank you for choosing me. This is a victory for all of us. The task to get Nigeria working again starts now.”

 

