BREAKING: Atiku Clinches PDP Presidential Ticket; To Face Buhari In 2019 Election
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Nigeria’s vice president, Atiku Abubakar has been elected the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
At a PDP national convention in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, held on Saturday and Sunday, Abubakar Atiku defeated 11 other aspirants to clinch the hotly-contested ticket.
His victory now sets him against the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 general election.
Below is the results of the hotly contested PDP presidential primaries.
|BUKOLA SARAKI:
|317
|ATIKU ABUBAKAR:
|1,532
|AMINU TAMBUWAL:
|693
|IBRAHIM DANKWAMBO:
|111
|AHMED MAKARFI:
|74
|SULE LAMIDO:
|96
|DAVID MARK:
|35
|RABI KWANKWASO:
|158
|DATTI BABA-AHMED:
|05
|ATTAHIRU BAFAWARA:
|48
|JONAH JANG:
|19
|KABIRU TURAKI:
|65
On his twitter account, Atiku Abubakar said the task to get Nigeria working again starts now.
His words: “thank you for choosing me. This is a victory for all of us. The task to get Nigeria working again starts now.”
