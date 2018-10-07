BREAKING: Atiku Clinches PDP Presidential Ticket; To Face Buhari In 2019 Election

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Nigeria’s vice president, Atiku Abubakar has been elected the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

At a PDP national convention in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, held on Saturday and Sunday, Abubakar Atiku defeated 11 other aspirants to clinch the hotly-contested ticket.

His victory now sets him against the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 general election.

Below is the results of the hotly contested PDP presidential primaries.

BUKOLA SARAKI: 317 ATIKU ABUBAKAR: 1,532 AMINU TAMBUWAL: 693 IBRAHIM DANKWAMBO: 111 AHMED MAKARFI: 74 SULE LAMIDO: 96 DAVID MARK: 35 RABI KWANKWASO: 158 DATTI BABA-AHMED: 05 ATTAHIRU BAFAWARA: 48 JONAH JANG: 19 KABIRU TURAKI: 65

On his twitter account, Atiku Abubakar said the task to get Nigeria working again starts now.

His words: “thank you for choosing me. This is a victory for all of us. The task to get Nigeria working again starts now.”

