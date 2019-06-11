Breaking News: Ahmed Lawan Emerges New Senate President

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senator Ahmed Lawan from Yobe state has been elected as the Senate President of the 9th Senate.

Lawan polled 79 votes to defeat his challenger Senator Ali Ndume who polled 28 votes.

While the winner was supported by the ruling APC, Ndume was backed by PDP Lawmakers.

The election of the Deputy Senate President and other principal officers of the senate are still ongoing at the time of filling this report.

Details soon…

