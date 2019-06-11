W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Breaking News: Ahmed Lawan Emerges New Senate President

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Tuesday, June 11th, 2019

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senator Ahmed Lawan from Yobe state has been elected as the Senate President of the 9th Senate.

Lawan polled 79 votes to defeat his challenger Senator Ali Ndume who polled 28 votes.

While the winner was supported by the ruling APC, Ndume was backed by PDP Lawmakers.

The election of the Deputy Senate President and other principal officers of the senate are still ongoing at the time of filling this report.

Details soon…

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=48634

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/breaking-news-ahmed-lawan-emerges-as-new-senate-president/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

News Alert

Zenith Bank Advertisement

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts