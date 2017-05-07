Breaking News: Buhari Proceeds to London for Medical Follow-up

*Osinbajo to Function as Ag. President

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following his protracted ill health, President Muhammadu Buhari has proceeded to London for follow-up medical consultation with his doctors.

A statement from his media aide, Femi adesina said the president had planned to leave Sunday afternoon, but decided to tarry a bit, due to the arrival of 82 Chibok girls who arrived Abuja earlier on Sunday.

The statement added that the length of the President’s stay in London will be determined by the doctors.

It also said “Government will continue to function normally under the able leadership of the Vice President.”

African examiner reports that the President has transmitted letters about the trip to the Senate and the House of Representatives, in compliance with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution.

The president has failed to attend public functions and the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) Meeting for about 4 weeks now, a situation that has fueled speculations about his serious health concerns.

Many prominent Nigerians have even advised him to return to London, where he earlier spent about 2 months for treatments, to enable him take care of his ill-health.

