W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING NEWS: Chief of Staff to Nigerian President, Abba Kyari Dies of Coronavirus

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Friday, April 17th, 2020

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidency has announced the passage of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari.

Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed this development in a statement in Abuja.

”The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19, and had been receiving treatment. But he died on Friday, April 17, 2020.

”May God accept his soul.

”Funeral arrangements will be announced shortly,” the statement said.

Related Posts

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=51376

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement

Advertisement

advertisement

Classified Adverts