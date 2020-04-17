BREAKING NEWS: Chief of Staff to Nigerian President, Abba Kyari Dies of Coronavirus

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidency has announced the passage of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari.

Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed this development in a statement in Abuja.

”The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19, and had been receiving treatment. But he died on Friday, April 17, 2020.

”May God accept his soul.

”Funeral arrangements will be announced shortly,” the statement said.