BREAKING NEWS: Osinbajo Sacks DSS DG, Lawal Daura

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Tuesday, August 7th, 2018

By Niyi Adeyi

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has sacked the Director-General of the Department of State ServiceDSS, Mr. Lawal Daura.

Prof Osinbajo’s spokesman, Mr. Laolu Akande, said this in a tweet via his Twitter handle, @akandeoj.

The tweet read: “AgP Yemi Osinbajo has directed the termination of the appointment of the DG of the DSS, Mr. Lawal Musa Daura.

“Mr. Daura has been directed to hand over to the most senior officer of the State Security Service until further notice.”

Daura’s sack might not be unconnected with the siege his men laid Tuesday at the National Assembly complex, preventing the Lawmakers, NASS staff, journalists and visitors from gaining access into the complex.

 

