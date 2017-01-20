BREAKING NEWS: Peace at Last as Jammeh Agrees to Quit and Leave Gambia

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The incumbent Gambia’s President Adama Barrow has confirmed that his predecessor Yahya Jammeh has agreed to step down and leave the country.

Barrow made the announcement on his Twitter handle after hours of talks aimed at persuading Jammeh to recognize the result of the presidential election held early last month.

West African nations have deployed troops to The Gambia, threatening to force Jammeh out of office.

Mr. Barrow was sworn-in Thursday in the neighbouring Senegal and has since been staying in the Gambian embassy.

His legitimacy as President has been recognized internationally, after he won December’s Presidential election.

