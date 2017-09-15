Breaking news: South East Governors Proscribe IPOB Activities

Photo: South East (Nigeria) Governors

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

…Urge Buhari to Withdraw Soldiers from South-East Zone

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The South-East governors forum on Friday proscribed all activities of the Independent peoples of Biafra, IPOB, in the geo political zone , just it appealed to president Muhammad Buhari, to withdraw the Military in the region.

According to the forum, the police should be allowed to perform their traditional role of maintaining law and order .

It, however, advised the rebellious organization and all other aggrieved groups in the zone to articulate their position on all national issues and submit them to Committee of Governors, Ohaneze Ndigbo, and National Assembly members from South East zone via the chairman , South East zone

Rising from an emergency meeting held at the government House Enugu Friday, with an eleven point communique, signed and read by chairman of the forum and governor of Ebonyi state, Engineer David Umahi, the governors, said the decision was taken in view of the prevailing security situation in the zone and its attendant consequences .

“All governors of South East zone are to ensure compliance in their respective state” adding that the South East governors forum , Ohaneze Ndigbo and National Assembly members do hereby reinforce their commitment to a united and indivisible Nigeria.

“We also reinforce our desire for the restructuring of Nigeria where all National issues will be discussed and amicably settled to achieve justice and fairness to every Nigerian .

“We reiterate our earlier position that the November 18, 2017 governorship election in Anambra state must hold, assuring that they have taken concrete steps to protect lives and property of non indigene in the South East Zone.

The communique read in parts: “we are in touch with the Northern governors forum, they have assured us of the safety of all our people living in the the North, and we have also planned for exchange of visits between he governors and to reinforce the confidence of Nigeria in this respect.

“In keeping with our earlier position, we wish to assure Nigerians that full investigation is ongoing on all allegations of killings maiming and other unlawful conduct in the South East zone within this period .

“The governors and the security agencies are in agreement that appropriate action will be taken against anyone found culpable. we advised all residents of the South East to go about their normal businesses, as government of each state is committed to protecting everybody

African Examiner reports that the meeting was attended by the General officer Commanding, GOC 82 Division of the Nigerian Army Enugu, governor of Enugu state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Dave Umahi, of Ebonyi, Willy Obiano of Anambra state, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, while governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo was represented by his Deputy, chief Eze Madumere

Also in attendance were the president- General of apex Igbo socio cultural organization, Ohaneze Ndigbo, chief Nnia Nwodo, and Deputy Senate president, chief Ike Ekweremadu.

Fecall that the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu who was also invited, shunned the meeting.

Please follow and like us: