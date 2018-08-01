BREAKING NEWS: Tambuwal Joins Other Defectors; Dumps APC For PDP

SOKOTO, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The former Speaker of the House of Representatives and incumbent Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has finally defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress APC to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP.

Tambuwal who is the third APC Governor to leave the party within a week announced his defection Wednesday at a press conference in the Government House, Sokoto the State.

His announcement was made amidst his supporters who stormed the Government House to witness and join in his declaration.

Tambuwal, another ally of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and an active member of the nPDP in the APC has been in the news recently over his planned defection.

Just Tuesday, Tambuwal attacked the APC and urged Nigerians to reject what he described as “prison-yard democracy”. Tambuwal is said to have the ambition of running for the office of President in 2019.

