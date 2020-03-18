BREAKING: Nigeria Records 5 New Cases of Coronavirus

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Ministry of Health has confirmed 5 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria bringing total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 8.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire said that of the 5 new positive cases, 3 arrived from the United States, while 2 came in from the United Kingdom.

His words: “We are still collating information on the travellers; 2 of the 3 from the US are Nigerians, a mother and child, making the 6 weeks old baby the youngest COVID-19 patient we have, and the 3rd is an American national, who crosses the land border and became the first COVID-19 case not arriving by air.

“The 2 cases from the UK are Nigerians. A detailed travel history of each person is being compiled and contacts currently being traced, to identify persons who have recently been in contact with anyone.

“The National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) led by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and supported by partners, is supporting response in the states.

“False information and rumour to cause fear and panic must be avoided at such times. The COVID-19 cases so far appear to have mild symptoms and are in recovery.

“To protect yourselves and your families, I urge everyone to continue to take care and caution as advised. Government will do the needful to protect citizens’ health.”

“A requirement that all persons returning from overseas should self-isolate for observation for 14-days, even if they feel well. NCDC will disseminate information on the practice.”

He added that “supervised self-isolation, including testing, of persons returning from nations with community transmission of more than 1,000 cases cumulatively, for 14 days by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Port Health Services” disclosing that the Federal Government will also restrict entry to Nigeria of persons from the listed high burden countries with effect from Friday March 20, for a period of 4 weeks”.