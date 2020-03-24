BREAKING: Nigerian Senator Dies in UK Hospital

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senator Rose Oko, representing Cross River North Senatorial District of Cross River is dead, aged 63.

The late Senator Oko, who died last night at a UK hospital, was the Chairman, Senate Committee on Trade and Investment.

Sources said the senator was flown to the UK about 2 weeks ago to receive treatments for an undisclosed illness adding that her death came as a shock because she has since been recovering after initial treatments.

The National Assembly has yet to issue official announcement of her death as at the time of filing this report.

Oko, was a member of the Federal House of Representatives from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), representing Yala/Ogoja Federal Constituency in the 7th National Assembly.

She was elected into office as the first female representative from her constituency in June 2011 and was Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Education.