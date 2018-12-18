BREAKING: Nigeria’s Ex-Defence Chief, Alex Badeh Shot Dead

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, has been shot dead by unknown gunmen.

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, confirmed the incident on Tuesday in a series of tweets.

African Examiner reports that the former Defence Chief died from gunshot wounds as his convoy was attacked along Abuja-Keffi road.

“It is with a heavy heart that I regretfully announce the unfortunate demise of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, who died today, 18 Dec 18, from gunshot wounds sustained when his vehicle was attacked.”

“On behalf of officers, airmen and airwomen of the Nigerian Air Force, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Abubakar, commiserates with the family of the late former Chief of Defence Staff over this irreparable loss. We pray that the Almighty God grants his soul eternal rest.” The Air Force spokesperson stated.

Before his death, the former Defence Chief was being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged N3.9 billion fraud while in office.

